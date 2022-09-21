Analysts Set Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) PT at $14.83

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.95.

BGAOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Proximus from €14.00 ($14.29) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. Proximus has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

