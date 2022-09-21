Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Capstone Green Energy Stock Down 11.6 %
NASDAQ:CGRN opened at $1.90 on Friday. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 212.90%. The business had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
About Capstone Green Energy
Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.
