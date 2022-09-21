Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Financial Contrast

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. currently has a consensus target price of $8.55, suggesting a potential upside of 37.68%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Lithium.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million 1.75 -$264.08 million $1.09 5.70 Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million N/A N/A

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Risk and Volatility

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 32.64% 5.30% 3.41% Lithium N/A -132.24% -72.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Lithium on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada. It also holds interests in the BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; and Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

