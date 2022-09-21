Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,305.00.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale raised Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $37.36.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.