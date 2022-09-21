Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) & Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Edgio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Edgio has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fair Isaac 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Edgio and Fair Isaac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Edgio presently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 53.01%. Fair Isaac has a consensus price target of $546.40, indicating a potential upside of 21.40%. Given Edgio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edgio and Fair Isaac’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $217.63 million 1.94 -$54.76 million ($0.39) -7.82 Fair Isaac $1.32 billion 8.63 $392.08 million $13.65 32.97

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Edgio and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -21.34% -9.75% -4.87% Fair Isaac 27.04% -67.14% 24.28%

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Edgio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgio

(Get Rating)

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also provides FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

