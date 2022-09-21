Analyzing Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Verano’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 2.91 $75.44 million $0.40 27.55 Verano $740,000.00 111.78 -$14.68 million ($0.40) -12.90

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00 Verano 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Thumb Industries and Verano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus price target of $36.44, indicating a potential upside of 230.71%. Verano has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 408.72%. Given Verano’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than Green Thumb Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 9.89% 6.02% 4.11% Verano -12.61% -6.83% -4.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Verano on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

