Visa (NYSE:V) and Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Head-To-Head Contrast

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) and Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 51.99% 46.39% 18.63% Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $24.11 billion 15.06 $12.31 billion $6.78 28.33 Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento $528.82 million N/A $88.24 million N/A N/A

This table compares Visa and Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento.

Dividends

Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Visa pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Visa has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Visa and Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 4 16 0 2.80 Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visa presently has a consensus price target of $257.64, indicating a potential upside of 34.14%. Given Visa’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento.

Summary

Visa beats Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. has a strategic agreement with Ooredoo to provide an enhanced payment experience for Visa cardholders and Ooredoo customers in Qatar. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento S.A. operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits. It is also involved in the management of payments and receipts made to establishments accredited to its network; development and selling or licensing of software; selling or distributing products and services from entities that provide registry information; provision of technical, commercial, and logistic infrastructure services for the business related to the receipt of bills from dealers, banks, and other collection documents; and issuing electronic currency. The company was formerly known as Farthi Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. and changed its name to Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. in August 2014. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. is a subsidiary of PagoNxt Merchant Solutions, S.L.

