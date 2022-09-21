Analyzing Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and FaZe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $821.35 million 4.36 $51.13 million $2.08 71.13 FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Sports has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 3 0 2.75 FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Madison Square Garden Sports and FaZe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus price target of $220.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.88%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than FaZe.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and FaZe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports 6.23% -26.73% 3.83% FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of FaZe shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FaZe has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats FaZe on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. It also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming, a North American esports organization. In addition, the company operates two professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

