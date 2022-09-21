Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $67.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 248,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,835,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,322,000 after buying an additional 56,283 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

