Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Equity Residential Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $69.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

About Equity Residential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

