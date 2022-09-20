First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 2,273 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.29 and a 1 year high of $361.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average is $171.47. The stock has a market cap of $397.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

