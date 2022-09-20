iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. P E Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,096,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.48 and a twelve month high of $116.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

