Arden Trust Co Takes $418,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MO opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

