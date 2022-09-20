Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 391 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71. The company has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

