8,079 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $278.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

