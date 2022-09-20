Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $182.11 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average of $201.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.