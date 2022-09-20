Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.72. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $252.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

