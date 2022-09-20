Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,354 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $255.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

