Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,383 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

