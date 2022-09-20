Bay Rivers Group Invests $225,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MRK opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

