EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Reduced by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.26.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

EOG opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

