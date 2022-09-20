Cooper Financial Group Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after acquiring an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after acquiring an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average is $118.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.37.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

