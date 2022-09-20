Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Reduced by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

