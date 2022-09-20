Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.7 %

BAC opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $278.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.