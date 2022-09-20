Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $279.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.