Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TGT opened at $164.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day moving average is $182.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.