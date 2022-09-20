WP Advisors LLC Buys 81 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.4% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $252.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average is $149.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

