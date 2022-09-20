Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,434 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.21 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

