AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Raised by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,768 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $40,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.72. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.