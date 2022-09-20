Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,199 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

