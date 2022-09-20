Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Raised by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $255.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

