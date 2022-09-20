IAM Advisory LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Pfizer by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,446,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 498,875 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 5,722.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 578,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 568,479 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 222,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

