Bay Rivers Group Has $2.58 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $242,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $506.57 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $224.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

