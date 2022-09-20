Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.42 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average is $171.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.29 and a 12 month high of $361.03. The company has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,259. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

