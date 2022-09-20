Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 289 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,644,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,616,517,000 after purchasing an additional 301,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.29 and a 12-month high of $361.03. The company has a market cap of $397.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.47.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,461,259. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

