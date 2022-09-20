Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $506.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.60. The company has a market cap of $224.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

