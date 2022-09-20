Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $506.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.