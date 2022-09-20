Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.