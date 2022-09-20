Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.0% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,824,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,622,000 after buying an additional 840,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 213,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

