NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

