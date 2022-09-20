Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 927 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

