AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s 3rd Largest Position

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $252.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

