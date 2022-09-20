Exane Derivatives Sells 2,022 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 502,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after buying an additional 64,644 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 137,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

