Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $152.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.56 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,909,863.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,909,863.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,450. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

