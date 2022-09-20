Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 886 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 36.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 291,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after buying an additional 78,141 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

DIS stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.47. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $182.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

