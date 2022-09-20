Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires Shares of 94,035 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,035 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $164.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.75. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

