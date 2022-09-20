Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

