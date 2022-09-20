Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,756 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,869,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $257.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $189.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

