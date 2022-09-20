Webster Bank N. A. Has $173,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.85.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

