WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,279,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 169,931 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 64,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

